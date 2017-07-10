Las Vegas police say man holding 2 children in barricade situation

Police were working a barricade situation in central Las Vegas Monday morning in which a man was holding two children following a domestic dispute.

Officers were alerted of the dispute about 4:15 a.m., and responded to an apartment complex at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd., near Pennwood Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A woman told officers that she had been a victim of “a prolonged domestic violence incident” that lasted about three days, Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said. The man was outside when police arrived but retreated into the apartment, where he was holding two young children, ages 5 months and 3 years old.

The woman showed signs of injury, Rodriguez said, and said she had been strangled and battered by the man. Her injuries did not require hospitalization.

The man may be armed with a hammer, Rodriguez said. Neighboring apartments were evacuated as a precaution and the police SWAT team responded.

Decatur Boulevard between Pennwood Avenue and Charleston Boulevard were closed in both directions while police sought to persuade the man to surrender, Rodriguez said.

