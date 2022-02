Las Vegas police say that a man reported missing on Wednesday has been found dead in the Mount Charleston area.

Timothy Lane (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say that a man reported missing on Wednesday has been found dead in the Mount Charleston area.

Timothy Lane, 49, was last seen at 8 a.m. that day near the 8300 block of Cozumel Creek Court in southwest Las Vegas.

No other information was provided by police.