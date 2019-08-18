Las Vegas police say missing man found safe

A 56-year-old man last seen Thursday near Koval Lane and Flamingo Road has been found safe, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday night.

Revel Tweedle (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police announced Saturday night that a 56-year-old man who went missing Thursday morning in the central valley has been found safe.

Revel Tweedle, last seen 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the 3950 block of Koval Lane, north of Flamingo Road, was found safe after police said he might have been in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Further information was not available Saturday night.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.