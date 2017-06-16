Las Vegas police say racing may have preceded rollover crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A possible hit-and-run led to a rollover crash about 7 a.m. on Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

The drivers of the two vehicles were suspected of racing, Metropolitan Police spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Police said one of the vehicles hit another car, causing it to rollover and strike a cable box then catch on fire. The other vehicle left the scene and was followed to a parking lot by a witness. The witness called authorities to tell them where to locate the vehicle.

The car that left the scene was later reported to be stolen, Rivera said.

The conditions of the individuals involved in the crash are unknown.

