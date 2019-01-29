Las Vegas police search closes hotel parking garage near Strip

Las Vegas police are searching for a man at an off-Strip resort parking garage after he took off from a traffic stop.

The garage at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, was closed while police looked for the man, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

An officer tried to pull over a vehicle about 11:15 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Wynn Road, near Valley View Boulevard, for a minor traffic violation, the spokesman said. The vehicle took off, and a police helicopter monitored from above.

The man went into the parking garage at the hotel, and witnesses reported he began to run, OcampoGomez said.

Police have tried checking on video surveillance to see where he might be.

Nobody was injured, but police have a perimeter set up at the garage while they investigate.

