Las Vegas police search for at least 1 climber in Red Rock Canyon

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Search and Rescue unit is looking Monday night for “at least one (maybe 2) mountain climbers needing assistance” in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area, police said.

Lt. David Gordon said the climbers are likely in Ice Box Canyon and that police were called at 6:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

