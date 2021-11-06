Las Vegas police search for missing 81-year-old man

Las Vegas police were searching for an “endangered” elderly man who vanished early Saturday in the south valley.

Las Vegas police were searching for an “endangered” elderly man who vanished early Saturday near downtown Las Vegas.

Michael “Mike” Borland, 81, was last seen about 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, near Bridger Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

He wore a khaki-colored button-up shirt, a gray jacket, blue jeans and blue “fluffy” slippers, police said. He also had on a blue-and-khaki hat.

Borland “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said.

Borland stands about 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs about 170 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3111. During business hours, contact the missing persons unit at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

