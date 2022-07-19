Las Vegas police search for missing 9-year-old boy

Las Vegas police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who went missing from a central valley neighborhood Monday morning.

David Pina (LVMPD)

David Pina was last seen about 7 a.m. near the 1900 block of Capistrano Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, police said.

He last wore a blue-and-black Champion-branded shirt, khaki-colored shorts and blue sneakers with bright-orange shoelaces, police said.

He stands about 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907 during business hours. Metro’s missing persons unit also may be reached at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

