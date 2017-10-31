ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas police search for truck involved in hit-and-run

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2017 - 6:48 am
 

Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle involved in a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash in the west valley.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. at Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A white truck and a Subaru collided in the intersection, Gordon said, and the white truck fled the scene. The driver of the Subaru was injured, but was not hospitalized.

Gordon said commuters could expect delays in the area while police investigate the crash.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

