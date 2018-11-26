Las Vegas police searching for man, 73, missing since Sunday

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 73-year-old man last seen Sunday in northwestern Las Vegas.

William Barrett (Metropolitan Police Department)

William Barrett is 6-foot, 230-pounds and was last seen about 6 p.m. in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Barrett has dementia and other medical problems that prevent him from taking care of himself, police said.

Barrett was last seen wearing a two-toned, dark grey over light grey windbreaker with a hoodie, tan pants and black house slippers.

Anyone with information regarding Barrett’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours

at (702) 828-2907.