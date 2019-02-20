Las Vegas police searching for man missing since Feb. 13

Johnthan Hall (Red Rock Search & Rescue/Facebook)

Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man missing for a week.

Johnthan Daniel Hall, 30, was last seen Feb. 13 at his workplace, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez. The next day, his moped was at his residence on the 400 block of North 10th Street, but Hall was not there.

Hall is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue cargo pants, a black coat with a hood and brown hiking boots, according to a Metro news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0236. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

36.171234, -115.133005