Las Vegas police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Jaiden Lavender (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy who may be in severe emotional distress.

Jaiden Lavender was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Friday near 5850 Euclid St., wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and shoes, police said. He also was carrying a black backpack.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police did not release further details, but asked that anyone with information regarding Jaiden’s whereabouts call the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing person detail at 702-828-3111 or 702-379-8859.

