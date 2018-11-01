Las Vegas police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Timothy Turner, 12, was last seen near Bonanza Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to a Facebook post from Red Rock Search and Rescue.

Timothy Turner, 12 (Red Rock Search and Rescue)

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Timothy Turner, 12, was last seen near Bonanza Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to a Facebook post from Red Rock Search and Rescue. Turner was wearing a white shirt decorated with birds, khaki shorts and gray high-top Nike shoes.

Turner is 5-foot-5, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Metropolitan Police Department asked hospitals to check their registries for Turner and contact police immediately, according to the Facebook post.

Further information about Turner’s disappearance was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts can contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or Metro’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

