Las Vegas police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Mercedes Soto (Nevada Child Seekers/Twitter)

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Mercedes Soto, 16, was last seen walking in the area of Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to police.

Soto is Hispanic and about 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown eyes and black hair. Soto has a birthmark on her right knee. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.