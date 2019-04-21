Las Vegas police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Madison Marks, 16 (Red Rock Search & Rescue)

Las Vegas police on Saturday are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Madison Marks, 16, was last seen wearing baggy sweatpants and a red flannel jacket, according to a Metropolitan Police Department missing persons flyer. She will likely have a small, light-brown dog with her.

She has Type 1 diabetes and may be in need of medical attention, according to the flyer, posted to Red Rock Search and Rescue’s Facebook page about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Madison is 5-foot-4, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a sunflower on her right wrist.

It was not immediately clear when or where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Madison’s whereabouts can contact Metro’s missing person detail at 702-828-2907.

