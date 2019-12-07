Las Vegas police searching for missing 92-year-old man

John Rhein “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

John Rein (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 92-year-old man.

John Rhein “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement just after midnight Saturday.

Rhein was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Duckhorn Court and Domnus Lane in northwest Las Vegas, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red pants and black veterans hat, and walking his white Maltese dog and using a cane.

Police also are asking hospitals to check their registries for Rhein and notify police immediately if he’s found.

Anyone with information about Rhein’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

