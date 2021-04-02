Las Vegas police seek dark-colored sedan in fatal hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after a male pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed near downtown Las Vegas Thursday night.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle only described as a dark-colored sedan after a male pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed near downtown Las Vegas Thursday night.

Officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Rancho and Riverside drives after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

The crash involved a Honda Odyssey van and a dark-colored sedan, according to a preliminary crash report.

The Honda was following the sedan headed north on Rancho when the sedan struck a man crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, knocking him to the roadway. The Honda then stuck the pedestrian.

The sedan left the scene before police arrived while the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he died, becoming the 28th traffic-related fatality for Metro this year. Police said he was 68 years old.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

The Clark County coroner will identify the pedestrian after relatives have been notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.