Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 70-year-old woman

Mary Steels was last seen around noon Friday in the area of Maryland Parkway and Pyle Avenue in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Mary Steels was last seen around noon Friday in the area of Maryland Parkway and Pyle Avenue in the south Las Vegas Valley. She may have dementia and is possibly unable to identify herself, police said.

Steels was last seen wearing a black suede hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. She weighs 130 pounds and is four feet, 11 inches tall.

The Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking hospitals to check their registries for Steels and notify police. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act permits disclosure of information when requested by law enforcement, police said.

Anyone with information about Steels’ whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

