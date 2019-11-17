Las Vegas police seek help finding missing woman, 48

Jennifer Cleary, 48, was last seen on Sunday near Rancho Drive and Vegas Drive, police said, wearing a black skirt and a grey sweater.

Jennifer Cleary (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police seek the public’s help locating a missing and endangered adult woman.

Jennifer Cleary, 48, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday near Rancho Drive and Vegas Drive, police said. She is a 5-foot, 9-inch black woman and was last seen wearing a black skirt and a gray sweater.

Police said Cleary “is suffering from extreme emotional distress and may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information may contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.