Las Vegas police seek help finding missing woman, 72

Marilyn Teague, 72, was last seen at about 2 p.m. when she got on a bus in the area of Flamingo Road and Spencer Street, near Eastern Avenue, police said. She took the bus to a movie theater but did not return home.

Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding a woman who went missing Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a large pink purse, police said. She is about 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and pink hair.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts should call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

