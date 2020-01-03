Las Vegas police seek help finding woman missing since New Year’s Eve

Irene Beltran, 64, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Bellagio fountains, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Irene Beltran, also known as Irene Sanchez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 64-year-old woman who was last seen on the Strip on New Year’s Eve and who might be in need of medical assistance.

Irene Beltran, who also goes by Irene Sanchez, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Bellagio fountains, at 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. She may be fearful of police and has been known to “act aggressive when off her medication,” police said.

Beltran was last seen wearing a black, oversized sweatshirt with a hood, a tan sweater underneath, blue Ugg-style boots and gray or silver sweatpants, police said.

Metro asked all hospitals to check their registries for someone matching Beltran’s description.

Anyone with information about Beltran’s whereabouts can contact police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2960.

