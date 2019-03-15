Las Vegas police seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl

Destinee Baca, 13 (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police need help finding an “endangered” 13-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night from Circus Circus.

Destinee Baca was last seen about 10:30 p.m. with a man inside Circus Circus, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. She was wearing jeans, a green shirt, a black-and-blue hooded sweatshirt and black-and-white Vans tennis shoes.

Destinee is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has a fair complexion and brown hair and eyes, police said.

The white man she was seen with was wearing a white hat, gray jacket and jeans.

Metro is asking all local hospitals to check their registries for Destinee. Anyone with information on her whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-379-8859 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.