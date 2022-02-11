67°F
Las Vegas police seek help to find 81-year-old man

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2022 - 10:43 am
 
Eladio Millan-Walker (LVMPD)
Eladio Millan-Walker (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Eladio Millan-Walker was last seen about 9 p.m. on Wednesday near the 2300 block of Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas.

Millan-Walker is 81 years old with brown eyes and white hair. He is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes and blue jeans.

He may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 702-828-3111; the Missing Persons Detail during business hours, 702-828-2907; or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

