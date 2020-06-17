Las Vegas police seek info on fatal crash in central valley

Officers responded after a man was reportedly hit by a car at 9:43 p.m. June 7 near U.S. Highway 95 and South Decatur Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are seeking information regarding a fatal collision this month in the central valley.

Officers responded after a man was reportedly hit by a car at 9:43 p.m. June 7 on the 200 block of Mission Newport Lane, near U.S. Highway 95 and South Decatur Boulevard, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.

Officers found the injured man, and he was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.

Officers responding to the scene initially requested homicide investigators, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Police believe a black Volvo sedan was involved in the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision or the events before and after is encouraged to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

