Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police seek missing 11-year-old girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2023 - 1:26 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2023 - 2:34 pm
Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, 11, is missing and may need medical treatment for severe emotion distres ...
Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, 11, is missing and may need medical treatment for severe emotional distress. (LVMPD photo)

Las Vegas police are searching for an 11-year-old girl, possibly suffering from severe emotional distress, reported missing since Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Detail is asking the public’s assistance in locating Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, who was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday near the 7400 block of West Russell Road.

The girl may be in need of medical assistance for severe emotional distress, police said.

Anyone with information about Allen-Murdock’s whereabouts is strongly advised to contact the Missing Persons Detail directly at 702-828-3111, or at 702-828-2907 during business hours, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

