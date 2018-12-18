Las Vegas police seek public’s help after man’s body found in wash

Circumstances surrounding 33-year-old Daryl Warren Young’s death remained unclear Tuesday as police looked for people who may have known him. Young’s body was found in a wash near Maryland Parkway.

Daryl Young (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have known a 33-year-old man found dead in a wash.

Daryl Warren Young was found dead Nov. 30 in a wash near Maryland Parkway between East Katie Avenue and East Viking Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death were pending Tuesday.

Circumstances surrounding Young’s death remained unclear Tuesday.

Anyone who knew Young or has information regarding his death may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. There may be a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.