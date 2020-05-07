Las Vegas police, Sikh charity to provide meals during pandemic

The Metropolitan Police Department is working with a Sikh charity to distribute meals at two locations this month to feed a growing need in the Las Vegas Valley.

This Sikh temple at 4487 E. Russell Road will be the location of a food distribution center on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Google Maps)

The Sikh community is ramping up efforts to help those in need as statewide closures and record unemployment continue to ravage Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three local Sikh temples in Clark County already serve up to 700 people a week and have partnered with the charity Sikhs Engaged in Volunteer Activities, the Metropolitan Police Department and eight restaurants to make and distribute packages with a meal and mask, according to a Metro news release. The initiative will serve more than 1,000 people.

Those in need may go to curbside locations at noon on Saturday at 6341 W. Lone Mountain Road or noon on May 14 at 4487 E. Russell Road.

The meals are prepared by local restaurants Gandhi India’s Cuisine, Pure Indian Cuisine, Tamba Indian Cuisine, India Palace, Curry Pot, Royal India Bistro, Tacos El Pasto and Earls of Sandwich.

