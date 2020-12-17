Las Vegas police to discuss shooting death of 3-year-old boy

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to release additional details regarding a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex.

Police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to release additional details on Thursday regarding a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex.

Lt. Dave Valenta, with the department’s abuse neglect detail, will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Metro headquarters to discuss the case, police said.

About 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Pacific Legends East apartment complex, near Arlington Street and Charleston Boulevard, after a woman reported a toddler had been shot, Valenta told reporters outside the scene.

Investigators believe a group of adults, including the child’s father, were standing in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and one of the men “was manipulating a firearm” when it went off, Valenta said.

“We go on too many of these each year,” he said. “People need to take much better care of their firearms.”

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. It was unclear Thursday morning if police will arrest anyone in connection with his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.