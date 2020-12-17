49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police to discuss shooting death of 3-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 11:11 am
 
Updated December 17, 2020 - 11:17 am
Police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. ...
Police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to release additional details on Thursday regarding a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex.

Lt. Dave Valenta, with the department’s abuse neglect detail, will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Metro headquarters to discuss the case, police said.

About 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Pacific Legends East apartment complex, near Arlington Street and Charleston Boulevard, after a woman reported a toddler had been shot, Valenta told reporters outside the scene.

Investigators believe a group of adults, including the child’s father, were standing in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and one of the men “was manipulating a firearm” when it went off, Valenta said.

“We go on too many of these each year,” he said. “People need to take much better care of their firearms.”

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. It was unclear Thursday morning if police will arrest anyone in connection with his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
2
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
3
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
4
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
5
Clark County jail inmate dies after suffering injuries in beating
Clark County jail inmate dies after suffering injuries in beating
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST