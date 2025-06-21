Union asks Las Vegas officers to study strike over retirement contributions

The union representing officers and other staff at the Metropolitan Police Department is asking members to consider striking should a new mandatory increase to retirement contributions take effect next month.

The union representing officers and other staff at the Metropolitan Police Department is asking members to consider striking when a new mandatory increase to retirement contributions takes effect next month.

Current state law makes it illegal for public employees, including police officers, to strike against any state or local government employer.

Starting July 19, a rate increase instituted by the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada will require police officers and firefighters statewide to contribute nearly 30 percent of their gross pay to their deferred compensation retirement plan.

The retirement system in November finalized plans to increase the total employee and employer contribution rate for Nevada police and fire employees from 50 percent to 58.75 percent of gross pay, and a jump to 36.75 percent from 33.5 percent for nonpolice or fire workers. According to state law, any change in the contribution rate must be shared equally between the employee and the employer — meaning in this case, Metro and the employee would each contribute 29.375 percent.

In an email sent to members on Thursday, the Las Vegas Police Protective Association said that increased contribution will be split evenly between the department and employees, meaning that half of the 8.75 percent jump in the contribution rate will come directly from the employee’s rate of pay. The union noted that a 2.6 percent cost-of-living raise will also take effect in July, which together would net officers a nearly 2 percent pay decrease.

That email was accompanied by a poll asking rank and file how they would like the union to proceed with the PERS increase, as well as a video by LVPPA president Steve Grammas, who said that rate increase, coupled with inflation, would result in a net pay decrease for many.

The poll stated it would close after seven days, but listed four options for members: “Commence a strike to start on the 4th of July”; “Exercise your contractual benefit to utilize sick leave starting on the 4th of July”; “Report for duty and refuse to leave the briefing room starting on the 4th of July”; or “Do nothing. Report for duty as normal and take the reduction in pay without a fight.”

‘You are slated to take a pay decrease’

Grammas told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday the email sent to union members is not a guarantee they would strike, but was to allow the rank and file to have a voice in what the union does next. Grammas in the video also urged his members to contact city and county officials to let it be known that such a net decrease would be unacceptable.

“Come this summer you are slated to take a pay decrease, while folks who mop the floor — and I am not minimizing that position — will get a pay increase,” Grammas said in a six minute-long video obtained by the Review-Journal. “Never should you all be faced with a pay decrease. And I wish the folks at the city and the county would listen to that.”

In a statement, city of Las Vegas communications director David Riggleman said the city and Metro are “closely monitoring” the union’s plans.

“All employees in Nevada PERS will see an increase in their contribution soon,” Riggleman said. “While we understand the union’s frustration with the PERS increase, state law prohibits public safety employees from striking. In addition, the city and Metro have an existing contract with the PPA through June 30, 2026, where the union agreed to split any PERS increase.”

Jennifer Cooper, chief communications and strategy officer for Clark County, told the Review-Journal that PERS contributions are increasing across the board, and that county officials are “monitoring the situation, but we are not at the table for these negotiations.”

A spokesperson for Metro did not respond to a request for comment.

Grammas: Advocate for a raise

Rather than what would amount to a pay cut, Grammas in Thursday’s video said Metro’s rank and file should advocate for a raise.

Metro as of the 2023-2024 fiscal year employed approximately 3,400 sworn police officers and more than 1,400 civilians, according to the agency’s 2023 annual report, in addition to the 1,349 civilians, corrections officers and others categorized as detention center employees.

The union’s collective bargaining agreement ends June 30, 2026, and Grammas on Friday told the Review-Journal the union has approximately 3,650 members.

Grammas claimed city and county officials who make up Metro’s Fiscal Affairs Committee have not been receptive to the prospect of raises that would at the very least offset the new retirement contribution rate. Grammas, however, did say he had support from the very top of the department.

“Sheriff (Kevin) McMahill is absolutely on board with the fact that none of you should lose pay, and, in fact, you should get a pay raise for the work you do,” Grammas said. “The city and the county do not feel that way. And why is that so impactful? Because they’re on the fiscal affairs. They’re the ones who have to give the stamps of approval.”

In a separate statement provided to the Review-Journal and other outlets, Grammas said the union and Metro have been working together for months to ensure no officer takes a pay cut.

“We all recognize the work our officers have done and continue to do and cannot fathom a world where we see our officers losing money on their paycheck, especially on the heels of the most massive inflation hits of our time,” Grammas said in the statement. “The LVPPA calls on the City Council and County Commission to do the right thing and recognize the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices of the men and women at LVMPD.”

Grammas continued: “They have the ability to pay, they have already done so for smaller agencies, and LVMPD officers deserve the same.”

Nevada law forbids police from striking

State law maintains that the services provided by state and local government employers, including policing, are “essential” and that any strikes against the state or a local government employer are illegal.

If a strike occurs or is threatened, the state or local government employer could apply to a court for an injunction to stop a potential strike, defined as any stoppage of work, slowdown or interruption of operations. Should a strike commence or is continued in violation of the court’s order, the union representing those employees can be subject to a $50,000 fine, or union leaders can be fined up to $1,000 per day of continued violation, or imprisonment, according to state law.

Employees who participate in such a strike may also be subject to dismissal or suspension, according to NRS 288.710. If a strike occurs in violation of a court order, public employers in Nevada may also be allowed to dismiss, suspend, or demote any employees who participated in a strike, or have wages withheld.

Even the existing collective bargaining agreement between Metro and the LVPPA provides that the union will not “promote, sponsor, or engage” in any strike, slowdown or work stoppage. That includes the utilization of absences under the pretext of illness, otherwise known as “sick-outs”.

Grammas in the video sent to union members Thursday acknowledged existing state law, and but said the union was organizing its poll in part to gather information before determining its next steps. But, even with the possibility of stiff penalties, Grammas wants to ensure the voice of the rank-and-file are heard.

“We’re in desperate times right now, (and) you all should not lose money in this economic time because the city and the county don’t want to fork over some more money for you all to have a good, living wage,” Grammas said. “I will work, and the executive board will work at your direction on what you want us to do.”

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X. or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.