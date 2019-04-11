Las Vegas police urge drowning prevention preparedness

(Getty)

With pool season arriving, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is drawing attention to drowning prevention.

In 2018, Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives responded to 41 near-drowning calls where children had been left unsupervised, an increase from 27 in 2017, the police department said in a news release.

Three children lost their lives due to drowning in 2018 and one child has died of drowning in 2019, the release said.

The police department has issued what it calls the ABCD’s of pool safety:

— Adult Supervision: Adult’s need to actively watch children around any body of water. Do not allow yourself to be distracted even for a moment. This includes pools, baths, sinks or buckets.

— Barriers: Install barriers between the home and pools to make sure children do not have access when an adult is not around. Alarms can also be used to sound when someone gains access to the pool or backyard.

— Classes: Children and adults should be prepared in case of emergency. Children can be enrolled into swimming lessons. Some programs allow children to enroll as young as 6-months-old. Adults should consider taking CPR classes.

— Devices: Have safety equipment like life jackets, personal flotation devices or rescue tools near the pool. If an emergency occurs, have a telephone nearby to call 911.