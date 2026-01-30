54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police use drone to locate missing child — VIDEO

For the second time this month, the Metropolitan Police Department says it was able to locate a ...
For the second time this month, the Metropolitan Police Department says it was able to locate a missing child by deploying a drone. (LVMPD/Facebook)
More Stories
The Rev. Hans-Lothar Dettling, left, and the Rev. Marta Poling Schmitt, both of whom resigned l ...
‘It’s a disaster’: Former associates try to oust nonprofit’s leadership
‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ founder discovered dead after Las Vegas welfare check
Boulder City High School football coach Frank "Bubba" Mariani poses for a portrait in July 2023 ...
Ex-Nevada high school football coach accused of lewdness, child abuse
Dwayne Henderson, recipient of the Community Activism and Politics Award, walks on stage during ...
‘We see you; we hear you:’ Las Vegas honors Black community trailblazers
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2026 - 9:23 am
 

For the second time this month, the Metropolitan Police Department says it was able to locate a missing child by deploying a drone.

Video footage shared on the department’s social media shows that the incident occurred on Jan. 22.

Police said a family called for help after their 8-year-old son went missing.

Authorities reported that the child had been missing for over an hour, with family members and patrol officers searching the area.

“Loved ones shared that he had never run away before and were unsure where he might have gone,” police noted in the post.

The department said its Drone as a First Responder team “quickly deployed a drone to assist in the search and was able to locate the young boy.”

Drone video from Las Vegas police can be viewed below:

The rescue marked the second time in January that the department’s drone program helped lead to the recovery of a missing child.

On Jan. 5, Las Vegas police said a drone was utilized after a family called 911 to report their child missing.

The department said that “within minutes,” the drone was able to locate the child behind a nearby backyard.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES