Las Vegas police use drone to locate missing child — VIDEO

Video footage shared on the department’s social media shows that the incident occurred on Jan. 22.

Police said a family called for help after their 8-year-old son went missing.

Authorities reported that the child had been missing for over an hour, with family members and patrol officers searching the area.

“Loved ones shared that he had never run away before and were unsure where he might have gone,” police noted in the post.

The department said its Drone as a First Responder team “quickly deployed a drone to assist in the search and was able to locate the young boy.”

The rescue marked the second time in January that the department’s drone program helped lead to the recovery of a missing child.

On Jan. 5, Las Vegas police said a drone was utilized after a family called 911 to report their child missing.

The department said that “within minutes,” the drone was able to locate the child behind a nearby backyard.