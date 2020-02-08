Las Vegas police vehicle involved in crash in central valley

A Metro police vehicle crashed with a citizen’s vehicle Friday afternoon near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard, the department said.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a Metro vehicle on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The agency did not report any injuries in what was described as a minor crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

