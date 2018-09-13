Las Vegas police vehicle involved in rollover crash

Las Vegas police have blocked off the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue while they investigate a rollover crash involving a police vehicle.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Thursday morning after a rollover crash involving a Las Vegas police vehicle in the southwest valley.

About 5 a.m. the officer activated his lights and began to cut across traffic near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue while responding to reports of a person with a gun, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.

A woman driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan didn’t see the officer trying to cross lanes and crashed into the patrol vehicle, he said, causing it to roll over.

The officer and the woman both mentioned slight pain after the crash, but didn’t have any visible injuries. The officer was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution, Hatchett said.

All traffic lanes have 0pen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

