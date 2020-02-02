Las Vegas police want public’s help to find missing girl, 14

Elizabeth Aguilar was last seen at 12:30 p.m. in the area of Pecos Drive and Bonanza Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Elizabeth Aguilar (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Aguilar was last seen at 12:30 p.m. in the area of Pecos Drive and Bonanza Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red shirt, a black jacket and black-and-white checkered shoes.

Police said she may be suffering from severe emotional distress and may need assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Metro’s missing person detail.