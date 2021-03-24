Las Vegas police warn parents about water safety after 2 child deaths

Las Vegas police are warning parents about the importance of adult supervision in light of two 3-year-olds who have drowned in swimming pools this year.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are warning parents about the importance of adult supervision in light of two 3-year-olds who have drowned in swimming pools this year.

“It affects all races, all walks of life. It doesn’t matter,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta said Wednesday during a press conference. “I have been in every neighborhood across this valley on unfortunate tragedies related to child deaths, specifically drownings.”

On March 16, 3-year-old Pedro Mariano died after falling in a backyard pool on the 4800 block of El Tesoro Avenue, near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said police believe there was no abuse or neglect involved in the case, and no arrests were expected in connection with the death.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a tragic accident,” Parra said at the time.

Valenta said all bodies of water, including bathtubs, fountains and swimming pools are a danger to young children. He warned that children between 18 months and 4 years are most susceptible.

“There’s been instances where people don’t even realize their children have gone outside, or think their children are outside playing and unaware of the pool,” he said. “Fifteen seconds becomes two minutes. That’s an eternity to a kid who’s fallen in a pool.”

Valenta said most cases are just horrible accidents and that even if a parent doesn’t face criminal charges, the travesty can destroy a family.

He advised parents to always supervise their children, lock their pool gates and back doors, learn CPR and enroll children in swimming classes to help save lives.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.