Las Vegas police without leads 4 months into death investigation

Las Vegas police remain without leads nearly four months into the investigation of a suspicious death.

MountainView Hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way (Jan Hogan/View)

Ashley Wellito, 25, was dropped off by an unknown man and woman at Mountain View Hospital about 6 a.m. April 19, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She died about 9:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding her death and the identities of the people who dropped her off remain a mystery, Metro said.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

