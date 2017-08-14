ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas police without leads 4 months into death investigation

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2017 - 4:11 pm
 

Las Vegas police remain without leads nearly four months into the investigation of a suspicious death.

Ashley Wellito, 25, was dropped off by an unknown man and woman at Mountain View Hospital about 6 a.m. April 19, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She died about 9:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding her death and the identities of the people who dropped her off remain a mystery, Metro said.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

