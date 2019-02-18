Las Vegas police work to rescue hiker stranded on peak

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were working to rescue a stranded hiker Monday afternoon from a mountain in the northeast valley.

The hiker called 911 just before 1:30 p.m. to report that he was stranded on Frenchman Mountain, located in the Sunrise Mountain Natural Area, just southeast of Nellis Air Force Base, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

As of about 2 p.m., Metro’s search and rescue team had located the hiker, who “appears OK,” Holmes said, although units were still working to get to him. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.1700574, -115.0131748