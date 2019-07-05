Las Vegas police write 102 citations for illegal fireworks

A crackdown on illegal fireworks seemed to have an impact, as complaints to Clark County’s ISpyFireworks.com dropped from about 20,000 in 2018 to under 15,000 this year.

Efforts to crack down on illegal fireworks appeared to have some impact, as the number of complaints to Clark County’s dedicated reporting website dropped from about 20,000 in 2018 to under 15,000 this year.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department issued a total of 102 citations — 38 in the city and 64 in the county — to people who were setting off illegal fireworks. The citations carry a minimum $250 fine and can climb to $1,000 or more for repeat offenders.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to more than a dozen building fires and many more “outside” fires, officials announced Friday.

The department responded to 168 calls between 5 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday and fought more than 13 building fires leading to damage, according to Erik Pappa, the director of public communications for the department.

It is unclear how many of those fires — if any — were fireworks related or whether people were injured. One young boy was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation after he tried to help put out a dumpster fire in Las Vegas.

The ISpyFireworks.com site received 14,752 complaints through 9:15 a.m. Friday compared to about 20,000 reports overnight last year.

In Las Vegas proper, two buildings suffered significant damage, including a vacant house near Charleston Boulevard, and a vacant building at 511 S. Tonopah Drive just before 5 a.m.

Metro officers were likely not done writing citations.

“I understand that more citations may be written throughout the weekend as officers in the field encounter illegal fireworks,” Pappa said.

Total citations in North Las Vegas were pending Friday morning, although spokesman Eric Leavitt said he was working to gather the numbers. As for Henderson, officer Rod Pena said numbers of citations would not be available until next week.

A request for citation statistics from the Nevada Highway Patrol was not immediately returned Friday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.