Las Vegas pool allowing dogs to take a dip during annual event

Jinx the dog jumps in the water to retrieve a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A dog retrieves a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The rain can't stop the Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dogs play during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
July 31, 2024 - 7:28 am
 

A Las Vegas community pool will soon allow dogs to take a dip in the cool water during a special event.

According to a news release, Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, will host its annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As part of the event, small dogs under 30 pounds will be allowed in the pool from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., medium dogs from 30 to 65 pounds will be allowed in from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and large dogs over 65 pounds will be allowed in from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers say pre-registration is required, and the cost is $7 per dog. Registration will not be available the day of the event, according to the release.

The event is limited to 100 dogs per session, officials said. Registration can be done at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility or online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/ParksRegistration.

With only dogs allowed in the pool during the event, organizers say the festivities will include open swimming and raffles for dogs in the outdoor water park.

According to Clark County, owners must show proof of their dog’s vaccinations before being admitted into the event. Proof of vaccination and liability waivers may be submitted via email to DesertBreezeAquatics@ClarkCountyNV.gov prior to the day of the event to gain faster entrance.

