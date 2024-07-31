Las Vegas pool allowing dogs to take a dip during annual event

A Las Vegas community pool will soon allow dogs to take a dip in the cool water during a special event.

According to a news release, Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, will host its annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As part of the event, small dogs under 30 pounds will be allowed in the pool from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., medium dogs from 30 to 65 pounds will be allowed in from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and large dogs over 65 pounds will be allowed in from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers say pre-registration is required, and the cost is $7 per dog. Registration will not be available the day of the event, according to the release.

The event is limited to 100 dogs per session, officials said. Registration can be done at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility or online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/ParksRegistration.

With only dogs allowed in the pool during the event, organizers say the festivities will include open swimming and raffles for dogs in the outdoor water park.

According to Clark County, owners must show proof of their dog’s vaccinations before being admitted into the event. Proof of vaccination and liability waivers may be submitted via email to DesertBreezeAquatics@ClarkCountyNV.gov prior to the day of the event to gain faster entrance.