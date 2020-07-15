Las Vegas psychiatric treatment hospital evacuated due to fire

No one was injured after a fire was reported at a psychiatric treatment hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. at the Spring Mountain Treatment Center, 7000 Spring Mountain Road, the department said in an emailed statement.

“The fire was contained to a closet but there was heavy smoke and the building was evacuated to ensure everyone’s safety,” the department said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigated on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

