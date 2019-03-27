Las Vegas pups get pretty in preparation for adoption event — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event.

Best in Show, which features more than 50 shelter dogs, will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center on April 28th. All of the dogs are available for adoption at the end of the show in hopes of finding their forever families, according to the Animal Foundation.

“Best in Show is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Kelly Leahy, communications manager for the Animal Foundation.

Members of the foundation started selecting dogs that will participate in the event in February. Much of what makes a dog a good candidate has to do with the dog’s temperament, but also how healthy the dog is.

“Once we select the dogs, they go into foster homes and then they are prepared, through vaccinations, through photo sessions,” Leahy said.

The dogs are all photographed and groomed as the big show grows closer.

Meet some of the dogs participating in the event in the video above.

