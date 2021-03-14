Las Vegas ram captured after running loose near downtown

Las Vegas police and animal control captured a ram that was running around central Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Lt. Ken Nogle)

Las Vegas police and animal control captured a ram that was running around central Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ashby Avenue, near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, where 80 pounds of horns and fur was running wild, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The ram was briefly contained to a gated yard but got loose once more before he was contained around 6:30 p.m., Nogle said.

Police believe the animal escaped from a yard and was not a wild animal.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.