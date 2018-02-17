Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas remembers Florida school shooting victims — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2018 - 11:12 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2018 - 11:13 pm

Route 91 survivors and members of the Las Vegas community gathered Friday night for a candlelight vigil at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden to honor victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Florida.

