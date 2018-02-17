Las Vegas remembers Florida school shooting victims — PHOTOS

Cody Dion, from left, his girlfriend Rylie Golgart, Zach Laswell and Heather Gooze attend a candlelight vigil at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, to honor victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Florida. Golgart, Laswell and Gooze are survivors of the Route 91 shooting. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph