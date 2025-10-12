Las Vegas Ren Faire sees crowd of thousands despite previous night’s rain – PHOTOS

The Pirates of Rogues Cove given a demonstration in firing guns during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. When cannons are fired on land and not sea, they are called guns. The guns used were model replicas, and blanks were fired over the pond to demonstrate the process of preparing a gun for firing. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amanda Veilleux gasps as Emma Skaggs, 7, draws a bit of fairy dust from her pouch during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Veilleaux had Emma pinky promise that she was of pure heart so that she could make her fairy wish later. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Performers act as sirens in a skit during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Haley Grantham, dressed as her orc character Zarkah, poses for a portrait during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signs request passerby not to fight with the plastic swords available for purchase during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A performer chants “Scotland!” the crowd after a battle show in the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Samantha Owings, the Mistress of Melody, performs with her harp during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Owings has been performing Celtic music at Renaissance festivals for over ten years. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armored guardian mans the entrance to one of the guild’s encampments during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees arrive for the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A painted shield decorates a guild tent during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the guild called The Wilds march through the pathways of the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matt Felix-Smith poses for a portrait during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Felix-Smith is a designer and leatherworker who had a booth at the event. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Pirates of Rogues Cove given a demonstration in firing guns during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. When cannons are fired on land and not sea, they are called guns. The guns used were model replicas, and blanks were fired over the pond to demonstrate the process of preparing a gun for firing. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Performers with different guilds battle in a show during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saige Woodyard, dressed as her fairy character Lily Sweetleaf, poses for a portrait during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Order of the Azure Rose roast a pig during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Whiskey Bards perform during the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A guild performer plays dead during a battle scene in the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. The festival featured historic and artistic demonstrations from several guilds, food stands, craft vendors selling their wares and musical performances throughout the grounds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)