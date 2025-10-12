Las Vegas Ren Faire sees crowd of thousands despite previous night’s rain – PHOTOS
Thousands gathered for the second day of the 31st annual Age of Chivalry: Renaissance Festival on Saturday in Sunset Park. Despite heavy rain that shut the festival down early the previous night, flood damage appeared minimal in areas where attendees walked around, watching performances, interacting with those working the festival and browsing wares offered by various artisan vendors. The festival will continue for one more day on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
