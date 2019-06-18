Las Vegas Rescue Mission launches fundraising drive for renovations

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is beginning a fundraising drive to renovate its facility serving the homeless, beginning with its shelter for women and children.

Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, at the Las Vegas facility, 480 W Bonanza Road, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, gives a tour of the Las Vegas facility, 480 W Bonanza Road, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

“When you feel this big, having a room that has some nice paint on the wall or a shower that doesn’t have tile popping off of it, it kind of makes you feel like you matter,” said the nonprofit’s CEO Heather Engle. “We want to give these ladies something that makes them sit up straight, smile a little bit and know that they’re part of something that’s amazing.”

The mission announced the “Makeover the Mission” effort Tuesday at a community partner breakfast and said construction at the facility at 480 West Bonanza Ave. would be done in phases.

The room Tuesday was filled with representatives of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Susie Lee, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, gaming and construction companies, and others.

The Rescue Mission, which opened in Las Vegas in 1970, provides about 30,000 meals a month, shelters the homeless and helped more than 300 clients through its addiction recovery and back-to-work program last year.

For the first major makeover in about a decade, the nonprofit is seeking cash and donated items, including windows, flooring, plumbing, asbestos testing, paints, landscape supplies and more. It’s also looking to partner with general contractors, subcontractors and building material vendors.

Volunteers also will be needed to assist with the shelter renovations.

“So many wonderful things are happening in our city, especially here at the mission,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman before donating $250. “But we have so much more to do. And it does start with a safe place to put your head down at night.”

“No matter the size of the contribution, or whether it’s with your hands or your heart, or whether it’s materials, or with checks to participate, it’s so critical,” she said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.