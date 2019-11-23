Las Vegas Rescue Mission needs turkey donations for holiday meals

The birds are distributed each year to help the homeless and hundreds of low-income families that are without resources to buy their own turkey and fixings for the holidays.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is in need of hundreds of donations of turkeys for both families in need and their community meals for the homeless during the holiday season.

As of Friday, the nonprofit has only received 120 turkey donations. The organization typically requires hundreds of turkeys each year to help the hundreds of low-income families that are without resources to buy their own turkey and fixings for the holiday meal.

“We serve so many needy families daily, and for the holidays they kind of rely on everything we have,” CEO Heather Engle said. “The turkeys will be going to the needy families that seek us out for holiday assistance, along with our client needs.”

The Rescue Mission plans on serving 1,500 Thanksgiving meals and about 1,300 for Christmas.

Donations can be dropped off through Christmas at the Rescue Mission at 480 W. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas.

