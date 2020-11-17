Las Vegas Rescue Mission unveils renovated facility for women, children

The facility now has three bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a security system and countertops. The doors, roof, flooring, stairs and landscaping were also renovated.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission CEO Heather Engle unveils the renovated women's facility at Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dwayne Wright II, shelter superviser at Las Vegas Rescue Mission, shows the renovated women's facility at Las Vegas Rescue Mission to members of the press on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The renovation included updated laundry facilites, new bathrooms, fixed roofing and fresh paint on the walls. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brian Turmail, vice president of AGC Charities Inc., helps to unveil the renovated women's facility at Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dwayne Wright II, shelter superviser at Las Vegas Rescue Mission, shows one of the renovated bathrooms at the women's facility at Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. Before the renovation, the 88 women and children who lived there had to share one bathroom. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ken Alber, principal of PENTA Building Group, speaks at a press conference to unveil of the renovated women's facility at Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brian Turmail, vice president of AGC Charities Inc., bumps elbows with Las Vegas Rescue Mission CEO Heather Engle after handing her a check at the unveiling of the renovated women's facility on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Staff members of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, including shelter assistant Bonnie Powers, center, show off the renovated women's facility on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A tile made by a former Las Vegas Rescue Mission resident is in the renovated bathroom of the women's facility at Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alyson Martinez, director of programming at Las Vegas Rescue Mission, shows the renovated women's facility at Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The building got a makeover including new paint. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The front of the women and children's facility before renovation. (The Las Vegas Rescue Mission)

The facility's flooring before renovation. (The Las Vegas Rescue Mission)

One of the facility's windows before renovation. (The Las Vegas Rescue Mission)

The facility's laundry room before renovation. (The Las Vegas Rescue Mission)

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission unveiled its renovated women and children’s facility on Tuesday, a feat the nonprofit’s leader called a “miracle” amid the pandemic.

Bonnie Powers, a shelter assistant who says joined the facility’s recovery program 17 months ago, said the prior facility had only one functioning toilet, falling tiles and black mold.

“It wasn’t dignified,” said Heather Engle, CEO of the Rescue Mission. “It was no longer safe for these women and their children.”

Now the two-story facility has three bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a security system and countertops. The doors, roof, flooring, stairs and landscaping were also renovated.

The facility provides a safe place for women recovering from drug abuse, alcoholism or domestic violence. It provides showers, a place to sleep, counseling and therapy.

Engle said she was expecting to do the renovation sooner with money raised through the Makeover the Mission campaign that began two years ago.

“We were ready to go, and then COVID-19 hit,” Engle said. “Everything stopped in the city. I didn’t know how we’d make it happen.”

Ken Alber, principal of Penta Building Group and the project’s main subcontractor, pushed for renovations to proceed despite COVID-19. Alber said the project started in July and was finished a month ahead of schedule. More than $600,000 was raised for the renovation.

“It chokes me up how it came together,” Engle said. “It’s a miracle.”

Alber said Penta is working on a plan to expand the facility to be able to provide more services. He said such an expansion will likely cost more than $20 million.

Powers, the shelter assistant, said she was an alcoholic and in an abusive marriage when she came to the Rescue Mission, 480 W. Bonanza Road.

“I was empty and broken,” she said. “And they welcomed me with open arms, didn’t judge me, and just loved me. It’s crazy to see all the changes the facility has gone through.”

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.