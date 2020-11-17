Las Vegas Rescue Mission unveils renovated facility for women, children
The Las Vegas Rescue Mission unveiled its renovated women and children’s facility on Tuesday, a feat the nonprofit’s leader called a “miracle” amid the pandemic.
Bonnie Powers, a shelter assistant who says joined the facility’s recovery program 17 months ago, said the prior facility had only one functioning toilet, falling tiles and black mold.
“It wasn’t dignified,” said Heather Engle, CEO of the Rescue Mission. “It was no longer safe for these women and their children.”
Now the two-story facility has three bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a security system and countertops. The doors, roof, flooring, stairs and landscaping were also renovated.
The facility provides a safe place for women recovering from drug abuse, alcoholism or domestic violence. It provides showers, a place to sleep, counseling and therapy.
Engle said she was expecting to do the renovation sooner with money raised through the Makeover the Mission campaign that began two years ago.
“We were ready to go, and then COVID-19 hit,” Engle said. “Everything stopped in the city. I didn’t know how we’d make it happen.”
Ken Alber, principal of Penta Building Group and the project’s main subcontractor, pushed for renovations to proceed despite COVID-19. Alber said the project started in July and was finished a month ahead of schedule. More than $600,000 was raised for the renovation.
“It chokes me up how it came together,” Engle said. “It’s a miracle.”
Alber said Penta is working on a plan to expand the facility to be able to provide more services. He said such an expansion will likely cost more than $20 million.
Powers, the shelter assistant, said she was an alcoholic and in an abusive marriage when she came to the Rescue Mission, 480 W. Bonanza Road.
“I was empty and broken,” she said. “And they welcomed me with open arms, didn’t judge me, and just loved me. It’s crazy to see all the changes the facility has gone through.”
