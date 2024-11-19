Las Vegas rescue reunites puppies saved from dumpster with their mom

Eight puppies that were found in a trash bag in a dumpster last week have been reunited with their mom in a foster home, The Animal Foundation announced Monday.

The foundation said in a Facebook post that the dogs were taken in by Wagging Tails Rescue over the weekend.

The mom and puppies have been given the nickname “Zoey and her Zoo,” and each puppy will be named after a zoo animal, the foundation said.

“Zoey and her puppies will stay together as a family until the pups are eating well on their own,” the foundation said. “After that, they will split the litter in half so the pups can get more socialization while still being together.”

The weeks-old puppies were discovered by a good Samaritan and taken to The Animal Foundation with their mother and two other dogs, the Review-Journal reported.

The Animal Foundation said the person responsible for putting the puppies in the dumpster is in police custody. Details on the individual arrested were not immediately available.

