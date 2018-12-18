Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas residents getting 338,000 new, advanced water meters

The Associated Press
December 18, 2018 - 1:15 pm
 

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded nearly $21 million in grants for drinking and wastewater infrastructure improvements in Nevada, including upgrading 87,000 water meters to boost efficiency in North Las Vegas.

The grants announced Monday include nearly $8 million to expand a wastewater treatment facility in Douglas County and build a water treatment wetlands facility for Hawthorne and the neighboring Army Ammunition Depot.

The $12.9 million for drinking water infrastructure will go to the city of North Las Vegas and the Big Bend Water District in Laughlin.

Installation of advanced meters for 338,000 residents in the Las Vegas Valley will allow for two-way communication with the customer to reduce leaks as well as construction of a new filtration system for the Colorado River near Laughlin, where heavy rainfall has triggered occasional drinking water health warnings for 9,000 residents and businesses.

