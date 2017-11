Las Vegas retailers plan various hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Las Vegas retailers are gearing for the busy holiday season.

Shoppers at the North Premium Outlet Mall on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. The day after Christmas is the most popular return time of the entire year, according to The National Retail Federation. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Here is a select list of Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours below for various retailers in the Las Vegas Valley.

American Eagle

Opens 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

Closes 10 p.m. Black Friday

Apple

Closed Thanksgiving

Open at 8 a.m., close times vary Black Friday

Babies “R” Us

Closed Thanksgiving

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Barnes & Noble

Closed Thanksgiving

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Bass Pro Shops

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Bath & Body Works

Opens 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

Closes 10 p.m. Black Friday

Bed Bath & Beyond

Closed Thanksgiving

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Best Buy

5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Big Lots

7 a.m. to midnight Thanksgiving

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Boulevard Mall

Closed Thanksgiving

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Burlington

Closed Thanksgiving

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Costco

Closed Thanksgiving

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Black Friday

Crate & Barrel

Closed Thanksgiving

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Dick’s Sporting Goods

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving

5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Dillard’s

Closed Thanksgiving

8 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 8 p.m. Black Friday

Dollar General

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Downtown Container Park

Closed Thanksgiving

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Family Dollar

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Thanksgiving

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Black Friday

Fashion Show

Opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

Closes at 9 p.m. Black Friday

Forum Shops at Caesars

10 am to 11 pm Thanksgiving

10 am to midnight Black Friday

Galleria at Sunset

6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

GameStop

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

H&M

Closed Thanksgiving

Opening times vary, closes at 10 p.m. or midnight Black Friday

Hobby Lobby

Closed Thanksgiving

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Home Depot

Closed Thanksgiving

5 a.m. or 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 11 p.m. Black Friday

JC Penney

Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving

Closes at 10 p.m. Black Friday

Kmart

6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Kohl’s

Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving

Closes at midnight Black Friday

Lowe’s

Closed Thanksgiving

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Macy’s

All open at 5 p.m., some close at 2 a.m. Thanksgiving

Some open at 6 a.m., all close at 10 p.m. Black Friday

Marshalls

Closed Thanksgiving

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Michaels

6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thanksgiving

10 a.m. to midnight Black Friday

Neiman Marcus

Closed Thanksgiving

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday

Nordstrom

Closed Thanksgiving

8 or 9 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. Black Friday

North and South Premium Outlets

Opens 9 a.m. Thanksgiving

Closes 10 p.m. Black Friday

Office Depot

Closed Thanksgiving

7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

OfficeMax

Closed Thanksgiving

7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Old Navy

4 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving

5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Petco

Blue Diamond one closed, others open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

PetSmart

Closed Thanksgiving

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

REI

Closed Thanksgiving

Closed Black Friday

Sears

6 p.m. to midnight, standalone auto centers closed Thanksgiving

5 a.m. to 10 p.m., auto centers 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday

Target

6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving

6 a.m., closing time varies Black Friday

Toys “R” Us

Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving

Closes at 10 or 11 p.m. Black Friday

Tractor Supply

Closed Thanksgiving

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Ulta

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Walgreens

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (pharmacy closed) Thanksgiving

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Walmart

Sales start at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

Open Black Friday

